Redwire Corporation (RDW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 68.82% Upside

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is -49.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 2.36% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -44.28% off its SMA200. RDW registered -65.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.35%.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.26%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $222.54M and $138.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.38% and -79.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwire Corporation (RDW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.80% this year.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.69M, and float is at 25.11M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Redwire Corporation (RDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANIELS LESLIE B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DANIELS LESLIE B bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $19500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47500.0 shares.

Redwire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that DANIELS LESLIE B (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $4.05 per share for $81000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42500.0 shares of the RDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, DANIELS LESLIE B (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $41000.0. The insider now directly holds 22,500 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW).