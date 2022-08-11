RH (RH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

RH (NYSE: RH) is -44.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.37 and a high of $744.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $283.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.23% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.74% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -36.04% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $299.29, the stock is 9.75% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -25.16% off its SMA200. RH registered -58.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.22%.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.09%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.33% and -59.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

RH (RH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RH (RH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.30% this year.

RH (RH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.61M, and float is at 21.41M with Short Float at 10.47%.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Edward T,the company’s. SEC filings show that Lee Edward T sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $300.26 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2624.0 shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that Krane Hilary K (Director) sold a total of 138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $267.68 per share for $36940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7075.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, DEMILIO MARK S (Director) disposed off 1,224 shares at an average price of $261.47 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 6,915 shares of RH (RH).

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -6.00% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -13.14% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 6.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.