Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) is -28.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $40.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -24.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 25.46% and 20.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -23.96% off its SMA200. RSKD registered -80.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.39%.

The stock witnessed a 36.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.23%, and is 11.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has around 715 employees, a market worth around $946.85M and $236.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.94% and -86.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riskified Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -300.00% this year.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.59M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equifax Inc. (EFX) that is -15.28% lower over the past 12 months. Gartner Inc. (IT) is 3.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.