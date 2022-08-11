RLI Corp. (RLI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.87% Change This Year

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is 0.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.22 and a high of $121.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLI stock was last observed hovering at around $111.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.09% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.07% higher than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.08, the stock is 1.26% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93573.0 and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 2.68% off its SMA200. RLI registered 5.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.10%.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

RLI Corp. (RLI) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.20 and Fwd P/E is 26.16. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.52% and -7.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

RLI Corp. (RLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLI Corp. (RLI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLI Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.50% this year.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.35M, and float is at 43.57M with Short Float at 2.89%.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at RLI Corp. (RLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham Jordan W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Graham Jordan W sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $120.67 per share for a total of $60335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5720.0 shares.

RLI Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that STONE MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $118.52 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the RLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Graham Jordan W (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $119.88 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 6,220 shares of RLI Corp. (RLI).

RLI Corp. (RLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading 15.48% up over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -2.86% lower over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is 34.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.