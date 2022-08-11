Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) on Track to Reach $36.00 in a Year

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.40 and a high of $37.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.86% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.90, the stock is -3.65% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 2.53% off its SMA200. SEM registered -24.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.87%.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.28%, and is -8.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has around 35900 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.70% and -27.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.45M, and float is at 107.30M with Short Float at 5.07%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) that is -19.80% lower over the past 12 months. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is -71.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.