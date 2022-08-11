Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.84% Change This Year

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is -10.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.63 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $31.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.15% off the consensus price target high of $31.51 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $29.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is 0.90% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -7.02% off its SMA200. SJR registered -6.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.62%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $13.66B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.65 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.54% and -14.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 499.00M, and float is at 464.31M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -52.68% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -15.32% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -8.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.