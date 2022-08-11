SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Is Up 28.49% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 28.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is 0.63% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 36.31% off its SMA200. STKL registered -16.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.83%.

The stock witnessed a 0.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.41%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $949.17M and $845.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.61. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.61% and -18.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.40M, and float is at 104.08M with Short Float at 5.26%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engaged Capital LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Engaged Capital LLC sold 437,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $7.24 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Engaged Capital LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 602,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $7.01 per share for $4.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Whitehair Chris (SVP Supply Chain) acquired 6,600 shares at an average price of $7.45 for $49165.0. The insider now directly holds 147,887 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 19.59% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 7.06% higher over the same period.