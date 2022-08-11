TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is -89.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $37.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 8.02% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock -85.12% off its SMA200. WULF registered -91.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.62%.

The stock witnessed a 16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.24%, and is 7.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.53% over the week and 12.27% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $199.12M and $0.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.94. Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -95.71% from its 52-week high.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.20% this year.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.12M, and float is at 63.74M with Short Float at 2.70%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pascual Bryan J.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.34 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Prager Paul B. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 317,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $7.88 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the WULF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Revolve Capital LLC (10% Owner) acquired 158,629 shares at an average price of $7.88 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,981,382 shares of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -31.79% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -7.48% lower over the same period. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is 76.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.