These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) is -27.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.13 and a high of $93.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.83% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.04% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.17, the stock is 2.21% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -15.72% off its SMA200. LIVN registered -19.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.32%.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.09%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.24. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.54% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivaNova PLC (LIVN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivaNova PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.51M, and float is at 53.23M with Short Float at 3.83%.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at LivaNova PLC (LIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Daniel Jeffrey,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moore Daniel Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $83.42 per share for a total of $83416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24630.0 shares.

LivaNova PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that McDonald Damien (CEO) sold a total of 2,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $81.50 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76993.0 shares of the LIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Moore Daniel Jeffrey (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 25,630 shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN).

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is -1.85% lower over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -13.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.