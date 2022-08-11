Things appear to be looking up for Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is 18.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 47.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -0.64% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -16.93% at the moment leaves the stock -20.63% off its SMA200. SND registered -17.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.03%.

The stock witnessed a 15.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.48%, and is -9.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $91.47M and $140.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.75. Profit margin for the company is -37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.12% and -57.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.70%).

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.80% this year.

The shares outstanding are 42.09M, and float is at 24.97M with Short Float at 4.87%.

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Smart Sand Inc. (SND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $8.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.2 million shares.

Smart Sand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that YOUNG WILLIAM JOHN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 29,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $3.46 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the SND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, YOUNG WILLIAM JOHN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,779 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $46573.0. The insider now directly holds 277,898 shares of Smart Sand Inc. (SND).

