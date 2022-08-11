WFG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Now

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is -3.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.24 and a high of $102.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WFG stock was last observed hovering at around $89.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.57% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.7% off the consensus price target high of $147.81 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.76% higher than the price target low of $110.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.09, the stock is 0.33% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 4.24% off its SMA200. WFG registered 28.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.67%.

The stock witnessed a 12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $13.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.02% and -10.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.70%).

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.00% this year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.55M, and float is at 56.00M with Short Float at 7.41%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 44 times.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.03% up over the past 12 months and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) that is -0.61% lower over the same period.