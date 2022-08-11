What should you know before buying stock in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is -17.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $10.21, the stock is -0.09% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -10.99% off its SMA200. TRTX registered -20.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.53%.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.99%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.02% and -24.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.19M, and float is at 61.23M with Short Float at 1.71%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHINA INVESTMENT CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHINA INVESTMENT CORP sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $12.34 per share for a total of $12.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.39 million shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that CHINA INVESTMENT CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $12.33 per share for $12.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.39 million shares of the TRTX stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -7.14% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -23.69% lower over the same period. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is -3.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.