Why should you keep an eye on Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is -33.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $34.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.41% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.27, the stock is 3.32% and 18.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock -7.13% off its SMA200. CDMO registered -31.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.58%.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.34%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $119.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.17 and Fwd P/E is 63.18. Distance from 52-week low is 70.53% and -44.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.75M, and float is at 61.01M with Short Float at 9.59%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hancock Richard B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $19.40 per share for a total of $96979.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37215.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Green Nicholas Stewart (President & CEO) sold a total of 19,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $19.22 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69708.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Green Nicholas Stewart (President & CEO) disposed off 2,939 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $52176.0. The insider now directly holds 51,266 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO).