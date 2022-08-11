Why should you keep an eye on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)?

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is -17.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.79 and a high of $27.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSWC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.66, the stock is 5.28% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. CSWC registered -19.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.94%.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.41%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $559.06M and $86.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.29 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.13% and -25.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.51M, and float is at 23.22M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $18.57 per share for a total of $15784.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4130.0 shares.

Capital Southwest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn (Director) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $23.81 per share for $17861.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3230.0 shares of the CSWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Brooks David R (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $23.93 for $47858.0. The insider now directly holds 32,000 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC).