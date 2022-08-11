Will PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) is 11.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PED stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.12% off the consensus price target high of $2.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.12% higher than the price target low of $2.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 3.10% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.01% off its SMA200. PED registered 7.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.32%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $95.72M and $19.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -51.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.07M, and float is at 26.73M with Short Float at 1.27%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCELFO JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCELFO JOHN J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $43600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that SIEM IVAR (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $1.09 per share for $32700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the PED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, KUKES SIMON G (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.27 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 4,292,132 shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading -44.66% down over the past 12 months.