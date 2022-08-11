Will Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is -22.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $235.01 and a high of $405.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFX stock was last observed hovering at around $249.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.75%.

Currently trading at $254.05, the stock is 0.60% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -17.46% off its SMA200. TFX registered -29.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.29%.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.12%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $11.91B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.85. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.10% and -37.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Teleflex Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.90M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDLE STUART A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RANDLE STUART A sold 3,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $283.31 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4320.0 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Kelly Liam (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 8,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $330.00 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25775.0 shares of the TFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Krakauer Andrew A (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $307.23 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 3,534 shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.84% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -1.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.