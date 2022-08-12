AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) is -50.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $117.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AERC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is -29.94% and -49.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -14.47% at the moment leaves the stock -38.85% off its SMA200. AERC registered a gain of -2.44% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -57.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.45%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.26% over the week and 19.79% over the month.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $82.11M and $0.62M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.45% and -95.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.80% this year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.88M, and float is at 7.31M with Short Float at 9.01%.