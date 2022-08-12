Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is -27.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 5.10% and 15.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -17.23% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -68.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.63%.

The stock witnessed a 31.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.65%, and is -27.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.33% over the week and 18.91% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $24.79M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.27% and -77.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.64M, and float is at 15.67M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.