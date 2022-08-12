Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is 63.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.27% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 28.80% and 57.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 80.93% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -5.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.01%.

The stock witnessed a 21.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 223.52%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $379.87M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 339.18% and -26.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.95M, and float is at 192.88M with Short Float at 15.63%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -92.53% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 11.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.