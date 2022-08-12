Amyris Inc. (AMRS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 85.68% Upside

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is -41.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $16.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -57.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 58.17% and 51.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.57 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -30.58% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -76.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.05%.

The stock witnessed a 55.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.88%, and is 85.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.04% over the week and 16.41% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $901.06M and $222.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.90% and -80.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.90M, and float is at 224.67M with Short Float at 21.74%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melo John,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Melo John sold 55,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that KELSEY NICOLE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY) sold a total of 94,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63333.0 shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Hughes Anthony (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 6,305 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $14754.0. The insider now directly holds 106,612 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is 12.59% higher over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 19.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.