Analysts suggest Cybin Inc. (CYBN) could spike 91.4% in a year

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -28.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.26% lower than the price target low of $0.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is 37.64% and 37.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.89% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -61.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.19%.

The stock witnessed a 42.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.93%, and is 38.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 119.47% and -70.26% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.76M, and float is at 128.44M with Short Float at 2.19%.