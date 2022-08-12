Analysts suggest Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) could spike 75.0% in a year

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) is -36.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -0.65% and 6.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -29.26% off its SMA200. ITRM registered -64.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.18%.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.89%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.47% over the week and 11.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.67. Distance from 52-week low is 42.86% and -66.67% from its 52-week high.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.90M, and float is at 181.81M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matthews Judith M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Matthews Judith M. sold 47,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $17910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81500.0 shares.