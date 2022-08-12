Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 43.5% Upside

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is 111.99% and 215.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 59.02% off its SMA200. APDN registered -31.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.94%.

The stock witnessed a 458.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 283.05%, and is -21.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.18% over the week and 31.74% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $40.00M and $15.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 624.01% and -38.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.60%).

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.09M, and float is at 7.23M with Short Float at 7.08%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.