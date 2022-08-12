Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -20.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is 26.32% and 24.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.61 million and changing 13.00% at the moment leaves the stock 8.49% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -52.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 52.23%.

The stock witnessed a 59.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.08%, and is 5.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 83.14% and -54.63% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.78M, and float is at 129.54M with Short Float at 10.69%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $4.39 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 52,910 shares at an average price of $4.07 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).