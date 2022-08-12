Are we looking at the next big move in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -47.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -64.19% lower than the price target low of $2.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is 22.78% and 35.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.92 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -31.41% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -64.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.25%.

The stock witnessed a 50.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.80%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $13.72B and $687.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.37% and -78.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.85B, and float is at 2.77B with Short Float at 3.36%.