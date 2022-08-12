Are we looking at the next big move in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is 38.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $16.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.62% off the consensus price target high of $19.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.09, the stock is 15.09% and 19.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.37 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 19.80% off its SMA200. PBR registered 40.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.61%.

The stock witnessed a 33.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.28%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 45532 employees, a market worth around $94.09B and $109.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.15 and Fwd P/E is 3.91. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.67% and -6.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.42%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -19.80% down over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 19.88% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 54.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.