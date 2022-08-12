Are we looking at the next big move in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -8.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $31.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.59% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.79, the stock is 20.94% and 64.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 5.83% at the moment leaves the stock 24.98% off its SMA200. VERV registered -49.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.82%.

The stock witnessed a 34.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 190.29%, and is 29.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 11.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 215.79% and -56.68% from its 52-week high.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -351.70% this year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.57M, and float is at 39.94M with Short Float at 22.36%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kathiresan Sekar,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kathiresan Sekar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Bellinger Andrew (CSO & CMO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $34.90 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6629.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Kathiresan Sekar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $29.90 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 317,839 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.83% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 4.28% higher over the same period.