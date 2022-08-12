ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) is -71.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -19.27% and -38.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -58.85% off its SMA200. ATIP registered -77.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.63.

The stock witnessed a -37.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.63%, and is -15.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.55% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $197.57M and $632.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.79% and -79.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.97M, and float is at 73.10M with Short Float at 5.33%.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dourney Daniel,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dourney Daniel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $2070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that LARSEN JOHN L (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $3.63 per share for $36300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98450.0 shares of the ATIP stock.