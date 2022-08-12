Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) is -60.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $9.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.02% higher than the price target low of $2.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 11.54% and 14.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -21.01% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. BGRY registered -75.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.69%.

The stock witnessed a 44.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.81%, and is -11.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.18% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $446.14M and $52.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.71% and -77.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.00%).

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.40% this year.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.99M, and float is at 208.58M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.