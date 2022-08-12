bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Is Down -36.84% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -36.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -215.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is 32.19% and 45.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing 6.41% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -46.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.62%.

The stock witnessed a 19.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.49%, and is 37.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.18% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $369.45M and $4.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.24% and -64.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.90%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.69M, and float is at 70.60M with Short Float at 21.51%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Jason,the company’sChief Strategy & Financial Off. SEC filings show that Cole Jason sold 7,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $32707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Obenshain Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 21,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.39 per share for $95754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Eggimann Anne-Virginie (Chief Regulatory Officer) disposed off 1,358 shares at an average price of $4.95 for $6722.0. The insider now directly holds 42,252 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -42.55% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 13.69% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -13.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.