Check out this: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -70.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.87% lower than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 8.71% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -58.37% off its SMA200. ACB registered -77.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.30%.

The stock witnessed a 21.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.69%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $475.71M and $225.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.06% and -81.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.66M, and float is at 214.08M with Short Float at 12.30%.