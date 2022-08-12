Check out this: BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) could be on the verge of a big rally

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) is -80.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.18% off the consensus price target high of $62.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.18% higher than the price target low of $62.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -2.64% and -8.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -70.66% off its SMA200. BIMI registered -90.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.83%.

The stock witnessed a -25.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.34%, and is -12.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 14.53% over the month.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has around 524 employees, a market worth around $0.77M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.75% and -96.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-179.30%).

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.57M, and float is at 3.74M with Short Float at 20.94%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.