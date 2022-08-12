Check out this: Energy Transfer LP (ET) could be on the verge of a big rally

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 39.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $12.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $11.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.49, the stock is 7.05% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.65 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 13.45% off its SMA200. ET registered 20.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.13%.

The stock witnessed a 16.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12558 employees, a market worth around $36.40B and $81.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.35% and -7.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.10% this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 3.76%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WARREN KELCY L,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that WARREN KELCY L bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $10.94 per share for a total of $17.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49.58 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Brannon Richard D (Director) bought a total of 111,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $9.75 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Brannon Richard D (Director) acquired 26,027 shares at an average price of $9.47 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 388,347 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 29.72% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 18.45% higher over the same period. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 35.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.