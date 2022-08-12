Check out this: Sunrun Inc. (RUN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 3.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $60.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.23% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.54, the stock is 25.52% and 35.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.53 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.11% off its SMA200. RUN registered -27.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 39.10%.

The stock witnessed a 41.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.81%, and is 11.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $1.95B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.55% and -41.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.13M, and float is at 195.51M with Short Float at 16.77%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jurich Lynn Michelle,the company’sCo-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $34.63 per share for a total of $2.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Jurich Lynn Michelle (Co-Executive Chair) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $37.01 per share for $3.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Jurich Lynn Michelle (Co-Executive Chair) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $25.33 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 1,459,226 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 21.48% up over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 19.47% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is 8.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.