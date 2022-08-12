Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) – The 60.17% Upside Potential Remains

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is -62.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 4.66% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -4.78% at the moment leaves the stock -46.77% off its SMA200. CMRX registered -63.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.07%.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.69%, and is -9.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 14.29% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $206.64M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.19% and -67.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-210.70%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.40% this year.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.09M, and float is at 78.65M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer Robert J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Meyer Robert J. bought 11,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $23470.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26400.0 shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that MIDDLETON FRED A (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $2.04 per share for $40738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Andriole Michael T. (Chief Business Officer and CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $25635.0. The insider now directly holds 212,724 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 328.27% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.83% lower over the same period. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is -50.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.