CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) on Track to Reach $50.00 in a Year

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) is 114.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CINC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.76% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.31, the stock is 37.73% and 66.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 7.22% at the moment leaves the stock 66.96% off its SMA200. CINC registered a gain of 42.42% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 39.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.38%, and is 50.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.26% over the week and 12.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 163.92% and -20.49% from its 52-week high.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CinCor Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.90% this year.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.43M, and float is at 9.17M with Short Float at 7.88%.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.