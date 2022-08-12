Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CLF Stock Is Going Next

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -10.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.43% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -34.14% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.45, the stock is 14.30% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.23 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -11.56% off its SMA200. CLF registered -24.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.11%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $9.86B and $23.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.87% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 523.00M, and float is at 510.30M with Short Float at 8.42%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Douglas C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Taylor Douglas C sold 21,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $22.77 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Taylor Douglas C (Director) sold a total of 28,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $23.12 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Koci Keith (EVP & President, CC Services) acquired 4,600 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 294,735 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 15.63% up over the past 12 months.