Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Is Down -16.40% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -16.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $11.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -55.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 10.85% and 22.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.38 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -9.78% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -61.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.48.

The stock witnessed a 24.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.01%, and is 4.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.91% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 680 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $2.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.49% and -72.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.70%).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.03M, and float is at 332.53M with Short Float at 10.79%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAPIRO LEE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO LEE bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Clinton Chelsea (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.53 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the CLOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Palihapitiya Chamath (10% Owner) acquired 1,739,130 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV).