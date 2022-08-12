Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Is Down -92.63% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is -92.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYDE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 3.84% and -67.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -67.60% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 14.87% in the last 1 month, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 17.23% over the month.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $23.55M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.74% and -93.83% from its 52-week high.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.03M, and float is at 20.31M with Short Float at 19.02%.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.