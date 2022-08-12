Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) is -56.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 89.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 34.97% and 36.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing 26.32% at the moment leaves the stock -38.51% off its SMA200. CYCC registered -67.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.20%.

The stock witnessed a 44.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.27%, and is 35.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.06% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.34% and -72.46% from its 52-week high.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.99M, and float is at 9.53M with Short Float at 8.98%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARKER SAM L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARKER SAM L sold 12 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $3.57 per share for a total of $43.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3374.0 shares.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Rombotis Spiro George (President and CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $4.50 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4988.0 shares of the CYCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, BARKER SAM L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,386 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC).

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 14.04% up over the past 12 months and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is -66.95% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -3.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.