DTC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Now

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) is -61.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DTC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is 25.13% and 28.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -38.73% off its SMA200. DTC registered a loss of -46.57% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 32.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.11%, and is 22.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.16% over the week and 12.09% over the month.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $585.00M and $416.85M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.10. Distance from 52-week low is 63.93% and -74.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solo Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.20% this year.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.67M, and float is at 31.89M with Short Float at 7.78%.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Merris John,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Merris John bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $4.89 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Solo Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Webb Somer (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.28 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70372.0 shares of the DTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Webb Somer (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 20,116 shares at an average price of $3.88 for $78028.0. The insider now directly holds 22,116 shares of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC).

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -14.56% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -33.38% lower over the same period.