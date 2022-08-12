E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -80.58% Change This Year

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -80.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -4.91% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -70.25% off its SMA200. EJH registered -93.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.05%.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -26.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.10% over the week and 15.22% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 523 employees, a market worth around $10.18M and $64.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.37% and -94.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.58M, and float is at 11.70M with Short Float at 13.19%.