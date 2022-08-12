eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) is -90.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $40.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 77.65% higher than the price target low of $3.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -14.13% and -40.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -83.48% off its SMA200. EFTR registered -92.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.71%.

The stock witnessed a -36.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.35%, and is -7.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 60.01% over the week and 22.93% over the month.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $31.01M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.67% and -98.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.80%).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.80% this year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.85M, and float is at 33.84M with Short Float at 0.22%.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Presidio Management Group X LL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Presidio Management Group X LL sold 59,376 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $47738.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Presidio Management Group X LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $0.80 per share for $22476.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the EFTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Presidio Management Group X LL (10% Owner) disposed off 26,703 shares at an average price of $0.79 for $20989.0. The insider now directly holds 130,218 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR).