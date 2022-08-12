Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) is -93.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMBK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 85.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is 27.20% and -6.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -87.41% off its SMA200. EMBK registered -94.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.73%.

The stock witnessed a 31.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.12%, and is 9.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 11.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.10% and -94.48% from its 52-week high.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -476.70% this year.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.62M, and float is at 351.43M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.