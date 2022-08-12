Endo International plc (ENDP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ENDP Stock Is Going Next

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -89.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -21.79% and -16.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.48 million and changing -8.85% at the moment leaves the stock -84.86% off its SMA200. ENDP registered -89.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.19%.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.15%, and is -38.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.86% over the week and 18.74% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3103 employees, a market worth around $82.61M and $2.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.57. Profit margin for the company is -24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.82% and -94.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -584.60% this year.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.88M, and float is at 233.27M with Short Float at 15.69%.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times.

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading -46.97% down over the past 12 months and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) that is -11.36% lower over the same period.