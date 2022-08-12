Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) is -41.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $5.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPZM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -0.98% and 23.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.12 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -18.79% off its SMA200. EPZM registered -73.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.03%.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.30%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $240.90M and $38.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 257.71% and -74.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-135.80%).

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.20M, and float is at 125.51M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kutok Jeffery,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Kutok Jeffery sold 2,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $2467.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94563.0 shares.

Epizyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Beaulieu Joseph (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $1.50 per share for $333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28632.0 shares of the EPZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Agarwal Shefali disposed off 1,058 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $1587.0. The insider now directly holds 156,385 shares of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is trading -7.47% down over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is 10.62% higher over the same period. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is -30.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.