Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -70.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is 19.96% and 20.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.03 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -47.99% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -78.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.95%.

The stock witnessed a 39.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.69%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6464 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.70. Profit margin for the company is 73.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.84% and -79.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.34M, and float is at 317.92M with Short Float at 8.07%.