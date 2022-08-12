FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Is Up 26.98% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) is 26.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAZE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.36%.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is 1.31% and 17.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -29.43% at the moment leaves the stock 24.91% off its SMA200. FAZE registered 32.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.67%.

The stock witnessed a 47.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.59%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.39% over the week and 23.49% over the month.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $984.18M and $58.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.22% and -41.56% from its 52-week high.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.08M, and float is at 3.40M with Short Float at 30.30%.