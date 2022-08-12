fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is -71.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is 55.69% and 55.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.78 million and changing 15.10% at the moment leaves the stock -55.65% off its SMA200. FUBO registered -86.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.07%.

The stock witnessed a 71.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.41%, and is 48.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.27% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $700.17M and $760.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.68% and -87.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Janedis John,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Janedis John bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $20580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $2.98 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Horihuela Alberto (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 161,454 shares at an average price of $7.56 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,193,852 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).