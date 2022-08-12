Gevo Inc. (GEVO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -16.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 60.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 26.66% and 26.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.92 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -13.37% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -38.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.38%.

The stock witnessed a 49.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.86%, and is 18.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $671.07M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.22% and -56.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.93M, and float is at 195.78M with Short Float at 27.72%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cesarek Timothy J,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Cesarek Timothy J sold 98,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Gruber Patrick R. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 249,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $2.53 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.02 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Smull L Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 93,924 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 724,132 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).